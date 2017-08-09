Administrator in DDCA: Supreme Court transfers plea to larger bench

“Let this matter be listed on Friday, August 18 at 2 pm before the bench that has passed order dated July 14, 2017,” the bench said.(Reuters)

The Supreme Court today referred to a larger bench a plea filed by a DDCA member against the Delhi High Court order appointing Justice (retired) Vikramajit Sen as an administrator of the cricket body. A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra, which had earlier issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), referred the matter to a three- judge bench also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and A M Khanwilkar.

“Let this matter be listed on Friday, August 18 at 2 pm before the bench that has passed order dated July 14, 2017,” the bench said. On July 14, regarding the DDCA controversy, the apex court bench had questioned how a matter of property tax could be converted into a public interest litigation. The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Dinesh Kumar Sharma, a former DDCA joint secretary and current member, against the high court’s January 30 order appointing Justice (retd.) Sen as the new administrator of the DDCA, replacing Justice (retired) Mukul Mudgal who did not wish to continue in the post.

The HC had also ordered audit of DDCA accounts of 2012- 13, 2013-14 and 2014-15 by an external auditor. The high court’s directions had come on the DDCA’s petition against property tax demanded by the municipal corporation from 2010 onwards with regard to the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, and seeking clearances to hold cricket matches there. In a detailed verdict, it had issued a slew of directions, including amendment of Articles of Association of DDCA, by incorporating clauses on capping age of members as well as on their tenure.