Adityanath government paints Lucknow Haj House saffron; minister says building looks beautiful now!

In a development that could potentially trigger a fresh controversy in Uttar Pradesh, the exterior walls of the government-run Haj House have been painted saffron. News agency ANI tweeted two pictures of the Haj house buildings where the exterior walls were seen painted with saffron colour. Reacting to the development, UP Minority minister said that saffron is an energetic colour and that the building looks beautiful in it. “There is no need for controversy in such things, saffron is an energetic and bright looking colour, the building looks beautiful. The opposition has no big issues against us so they raise inconsequential things,” said Mohsin Raza.

However, this is not the first time a government building has been painted saffron by the government. The Yogi Adityanath-led state government has been painting booklets, school bags and even buses saffron. In October, Adityanath flagged off 500 saffron colour buses of the State Road Transport Corporation, named ‘Sankalp Seva’. Prior to this, the Basic Education Department had replaced school bags carrying former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s photograph with saffron-colored bags. Interestingly, the chief minister had recently handed out ‘Laxman and Rani Laxmi Bai’ awards to sportspersons in the state. The certificates handed out had the saffron background and the booklet which had the details of the awardees were also saffron in colour. Also, the government had released two booklets, one to mark 100 days of governance and the other to mark 6 months-both saffron in colour.

In another such development, the Secretariat Administration department has also replaced the blue straps of identity cards with saffron. The cover of the information department’s diary containing the contact details of all government ministers and offices has been changed to saffron. It used to be red during the SP rule and blue during Mayawati’s rule. When enquired about the change in colour, Cabinet Minister and government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma said that it was not conscious decision to switch colour. We like all the colours, but saffron is our favourite because it represents tyaag, balidaan aur shaurya (sacrifice and bravery). The national flag also has saffron. Saffron is our personal choice and nobody should have any objection to it, ” Sharma said.