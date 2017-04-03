Yogi Adityanath asks UP officials to draft new industrial policy; meets Samsung President and CEO Hyun Chil Hong

“The state government is preparing an atmosphere conducive to more and more investments and making single window system operational so as to provide all facilities to investors under one roof,” the chief minister was quoted as saying.

Uttar Pradesh will soon get a new industrial policy that aims to create an investor friendly climate in the state, as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to prepare a draft in this regard at the earliest. “The state government is preparing an atmosphere conducive to more and more investments and making single window system operational so as to provide all facilities to investors under one roof,” the chief minister was quoted as saying in an official release.

The government is working on improving law and order in a big way and has already instructed district magistrates and police chiefs to take all issues of law and order concerning entrepreneurs very seriously, the release said. Chief Minister Adityanath also directed the officials to take serious note of the problems being faced in industrial areas including Noida and resolve them.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also met a five-member delegation of Samsung India Electronics led by its president and CEO Hyun Chil Hong today. The delegation, which had earlier met Industries Development Minister Satish Mahana, said their company was keen to invest in the state and by 2020, it would like to create 10,000 employment opportunities.

According to the statement, Adityanath said stress will also laid be on imparting training to youth for which the help of national skill development mission will be taken. The UP government will implement industry-friendly policies so as to create better job opportunities for the youth to check migration, it added.