Adequate arrangements made for effective treatment of swine flu: UP government

The Uttar Pradesh government today said that adequate arrangements have been made for effective treatment of swine flu in the state, an official said.

Giving information in this regard, director of communicable diseases Dr Badri Vishal said, “As per the directives of the Centre, the patients have been categorised as ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ as per their symptoms. “Only the patients, who are in the C-category have to be admitted in hospitals. Those who complain of breathing difficulty, chest pain, drowsiness, low blood pressure, blood coming out with sputum and nails turning blue have been kept in the C-category.”

Children who complain of high fever, not able to eat food, breathlessness and difficulty in breathing are also categorised in the C-category, he said, adding that children showing these symptoms must be hospitalised. “However, those who complain of mild fever, cough, itching in throat, body pain, headache and diarrhoea need not undertake swine flu test. They come in the B-category. “They should refrain from public interaction. These patients should be under observation for 24 to 48 hours, and then their health condition be re-evaluated,” he said. If those in A-category complain of high fever and severe throat itching, they should be isolated in their houses, the director of communicable diseases said. Some of the ways to prevent

Some of the ways to prevent spread of swine flu are staying home if a person is sick, washing the hands thoroughly and frequently, covering mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing, staying away from crowds if possible, and reducing exposure within the household. This year, 695 cases of swine flu have been reported in Uttar Pradesh till August 13. Out of these, 21 deaths have been reported, according to an official statement by the state director general, medical and health services.