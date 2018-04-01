Adding ‘Ramji’ to B R Ambedkar’s name in Uttar Pradesh: BYJM says nothing wrong

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) also criticised the vandalisation of idols and busts of B R Ambedkar and urged the government to take stringent action against the anti-social elements. (IE)

The BJP’s youth wing BJYM today said that there was “nothing wrong” in the Uttar Pradesh government’s move to introduce ‘Ramji’ as the middle name of B R Ambedkar in all official correspondence and records. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) also criticised the vandalisation of idols and busts of B R Ambedkar and urged the government to take stringent action against the anti-social elements. “Vandalisation of idols of B R Ambedkar is a serious crime in a civilised society. The government must initiate stringent action against the anti-social elements, who harbour the agenda of dividing the society,” BJYM general secretary Abhijaat Mishra told PTI.

On the recent move of the Yogi Adityanath government to introduce ‘Ramji’ as the middle name of B R Ambedkar in all official correspondence and records, Mishra said, “Ramji was the name of the father of B R Ambedkar and as per practice in Maharashtra, father’s name is used as the middle name by his son. There is nothing wrong in it.”

“Babasaheb later embraced Buddhism. But, his father (Ramji) was a Dalit. The politics done by the opposition parties on a Dalit’s name indicate that they are anti-Dalits. Ram is only a name. And, it will be foolish to think that the name Ram should be removed from the lexicon.”

Referring to a nationwide campaign launched by the BJYM starting April 14, the birth anniversary of Ambedkar, Mishra said that the campaign aims to eradicate casteism and spread the message of harmony among different sections of the society.