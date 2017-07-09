Adarsh scam: Two ex-Army chiefs General N K Vij and General Deepak Kapoor indicted; Here is what we know so far

The report has suggested that the officers should not be allowed to hold public office.

Adarsh scam: Centre in its enquiry report in the Adarsh scam has indicted two ex-Army chiefs, General N K Vij and General Deepak Kapoor along with eight other senior Army officials, a DNA report said. The report has suggested that the officers should not be allowed to hold public office. This was the third report, making scathing observations on two army chiefs. The report was prepared after former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had ordered a probe on the direction of the Bombay High Court, the paper said.

The High Court had last month asked for senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan’s response to CBI’s argument that a Governor cannot be impleaded as a respondent to a plea filed by him, challenging the sanction provided by the gubernatorial office to prosecute him in the scam, PTI said.

The court was hearing the plea filed by the Congress leader against Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao’s decision for granting sanction to the CBI to prosecute him in the Adarsh scam.

Appearing on behalf of the CBI, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh had told the told the court that the Governor cannot be prosecuted as a party respondent in a petition.

The High Court had then asked Chavan’s counsel Amit Desai to reply to CBI’s argument. The governor had given his permission to the probing agency last year to prosecute Chavan for offences under 420 (cheating and under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC sections 120 (b)(criminal conspiracy), the agency said.

The court had last month also rejected a plea filed by the Adarsh Cooperative Housing Society urging to de-freeze five of its bank accounts. It took into consideration the fact that the money kept in the account could be part of ‘benami’ transactions, Indian Express said.