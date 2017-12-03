Adampur coldest place in Punjab at 4.9 degree C

The minimum temperature continued to hover below normal at most other places in the two states. (ANI)

Adampur in Punjab continued to reel under biting cold at 4.9 degrees Celsius today as visibility dropped slightly at few places in the state and neighbouring Haryana due to shallow fog and mist. The minimum temperature continued to hover below normal at most other places in the two states. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar and Ludhiana, experienced a cold night recording respective lows of 6.6 degrees Celsius and 7.2 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department official said here. Patiala, too, was cold at 8.5 degrees Celsius. Bathinda registered a low of 8.1 degrees Celsius while Pathankot and Gurdaspur recorded minimum temperatures of 7.3 degrees Celsius and 7.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. Faridkot had a cold night at 6.2 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest place recording a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius, down four notches against normal limit. Ambala recorded a low of 9.3 degrees Celsius while cold weather conditions prevailed in Rohtak at a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius. The MeT official said that shallow fog reduced visibility at Amritsar and Ludhiana while mist was observed in Chandigarh, Ambala, Hisar and Patiala.