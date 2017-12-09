Adampur coldest in Punjab at 4.3 degrees Celsius

Bathinda braved the chill recording a low of 4.4 degree Celsius and Amritsar too experienced a cold night at 5 degree Celsius. (Representative image: PTI)

Adampur in Punjab continued to reel under biting cold conditions, recording a minimum temperature of 4.3 degree Celsius as chilly weather conditions persisted at other places in the state and neighbouring Haryana, MeT department said today. Bathinda braved the chill recording a low of 4.4 degree Celsius and Amritsar too experienced a cold night at 5 degree Celsius. Gurdaspur and Pathankot also experienced the cold weather recording minimum of 6 and 6.9 degree Celsius respectively. Ludhiana and Patiala, too, had cold night recording respective minimums at 6.2 and 7.6 degree Celsius. Chandigarh, common capital of both the states, recorded a low of 8.2 degree Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest place at 5 degree Celsius while the low at Sirsa settled at 6.5 degree Celsius.

Ambala and Karnal recorded a low of 8.3 and 6 degree Celsius respectively. Rohtak recorded a low of 6.7 degree Celsius and Bhiwani registered a minimum temperature of 8.4 degree Celsius.

