Actors Srikanth, Karan and Music Director Srikanth Deva meet ‘Chinnamma’ Sasikala Natarajan

Actors Srikanth, Karan & Music Director Srikanth Deva met Sasikala Natarajan on Saturday and wished Chinnamma on becoming the General Secretary of AIADMK. (PTI)

Actors Srikanth, Karan & Music Director Srikanth Deva met Sasikala Natarajan on Saturday and wished Chinnamma on becoming the General Secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Sasikala was a close aide of Jayalalithaa, the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. On December 31, she was unanimously named general secretary of the party at the AIADMK – the political party which Jayalalithaa headed from 1989 until her death in 2016. CM Panneerselvam handed to her a resolution passed by the general council of the party nominating her to the party’s most powerful post. She was elected as the party chief and it is the same post that was held by Jayalalithaa for three decades.

Actor Srikanth, Karan & Music Director Srikanth Deva met Chinnamma today & wished Chinnamma for becoming General Secretary of AIADMK. pic.twitter.com/ez4f8IB9BA — AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) January 6, 2017

Speaking to party leaders and AIADMK supporters soon after taking over the charge, Sasikala, who also broke down during her speech, said that even though Jayalalitha is not there are party will continue to rule te state for next 100 years. Adding that her life his for Jayalalithaa, the new party supremo also said that after Amma had struggled for close to 75 days, the God called his loved child to him.

Sasikala Natarajan’s relationship with Amma was both tumultuous and rewarding. According to Sunday Guardian, the credit of introducing Sasikala to Jayalalithaa belongs to IAS officer-turned-politician VS Chandralekha, who hired Sasikala’s husband, R Natarajan as her PRO. Sasikala stood behind Jayalalithaa as her best friend and well-wisher during her three tenures as CM. When Jayalalithaa was arrested in 1996 in connection with colour TV scam, Sasikala also went behind the bars with her.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Vaasanthi in, Amma: Jayalalithaa’s Journey from Movie Star to Political Queen, writes that a section of Jayalalithaa’s faithful supporters resented their very relationship — Jayalalithaa even declared Sasikala her “udanpiravaa sagodhari (sister not related through blood)”. Amma also adopted Sasikala’s nephew Sudhakaran and announced his wedding to Sathyalakshmi, the granddaughter of actor Sivaji Ganesan. This raised many eyebrows. It is being said that O Panneerselvam is just the CM face. Behind the throne is Sasikala Natarajan.