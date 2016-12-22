Actor working in movie on Dawood Ibrahim urges PM Narendra Modi to get don nabbed

In the letter, Sunil, best known for his stint in “The Kapil Sharma Show”, also mentions that he knows the process will take some time. (IE)

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover has written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to get the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim nabbed and expedite the process of his trial for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

The letter was shared with IANS by the publicist of his upcoming film “Coffee with D” — a film which revolves around a journalist’s attempt to fix an interview with Dawood Ibrahim and how he manages it in the end. The movie is directed by Vishal Mishra.

In the letter, Sunil, best known for his stint in “The Kapil Sharma Show”, also mentions that he knows the process will take some time. But he has one request — give a platform to the people “to ask a thousand questions” and watch Dawood “own up to his despicable deeds”.

What seems like an obvious publicity-seeking move, the letter starts with Sunil praising Modi for his vision and lauding the steps he took, be it the Make in India initiative, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan or the latest move of demonetisation. He also makes glowing references to the surgical strike across the border.

Talking about the “unresolved issue that still invokes a sense of fear, anger and morbid anxiety”, Grover said Dawood Ibrahim is the “symbol of everything that is wrong with this world and India 2.0 cannot afford to forget him until they bury him. For good.”

He, however, said it would be amateurish to expect that Dawood could be brought back overnight. “An extensive interview with the most wanted man of the world is what we desire, a small chat over a cup of coffee is what we will settle for,” Grover said.