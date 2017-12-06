Actor Rajpal Yadav calls on Arvind Kejriwal; appreciates its turnaround in government schools

Rajpal Yadav called on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here today and praised the AAP dispensation for effecting a “turnaround” in government schools, an official said today. (Image: PTI)

Rajpal Yadav called on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here today and praised the AAP dispensation for effecting a “turnaround” in government schools, an official said today. According to the government, the actor also praised the healthcare system of the city administration. “I am amazed to see government schools of Delhi. I have never seen such government schools in my life. They are fit to give private schools a run for their money. This is real development…,” a government statement quoted Rajpal as saying.

It stated that later, the Bollywood actor also visited the Peeragarhi camp mohalla clinic and the polyclinic in Paschim Vihar in Delhi. He saw the facilities at the mohalla clinic and polyclinic and understood the concept of the three-tier healthcare system of the Delhi government, the statement stated.