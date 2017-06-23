Activist Udaykumar accuses Arnab Goswami led Republic TV of harassment, files case

Days after the carrying of a report on activist SP Udaykumar, Arnab Goswami led Republic TV has been accused of harassment. (PTI)

Days after the carrying of a report on activist SP Udaykumar, Arnab Goswami led Republic TV has been accused of harassment and a case has been lodged with the Press Council of India by the anti-nuclear activist – he has led protests against the Kudankulam Nuclear Plant in Tamil Nadu. He has lodged a case not just against Goswami, but also two of his staff members – Shweta Kothari and colleague Sanjeev. His People’s Movement Against Nuclear Energy (PMANE) group has been at the forefront of the protests. He has accused Goswami of harassing him as well as his family. The cause behind the lodging of the case is an alleged ‘sting’ in which Republic TV alleged he was ‘willing to accept money from abroad’.

They posed a query, in effect asking him whether he was willing to take money from ‘foreign’ sources on behalf of his movement. Udaykumar said that group cannot accept money from foreign sources. He explained the funds can be provided to the party, but that this can be done if ‘you can ask family and friends’ to do so and that he would provide the receipt for the money, according to the News Minute.

The case complaint filed by Udaykumar with the PCI accuses the reporters of approaching him under false pretenses as scholars. He said that he told the reporter that the group does not accept money from foreigners and that they also don’t have a bank account. News Minute quotes the complaint that was lodged as saying, “She then asked me if there was any other way of donating money to us. I told her that my personal account was frozen and that even our party account could not receive foreign funds. So I said she could not donate money from abroad but her parents could do it here in India if she sent the money to them.” He thereafter says that the other reporter Sanjeev had even come to his home and harassed his family. Udaykumar has asked the PCI to step into the matter to provide succor to him