Acid victim’s father seeks aid from Nitish Kumar for her ‘Shradh’

The father of an acid victim girl, who died on June 22 ending her battle for life for the past five years, has appealed to the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for financial aid to perform her ‘Shradh’. Shailesh Paswan, father of the victim Chanchal Kumari, has sent a letter to Kumar, a copy of which is provided to the media, urging him to provide financial assistance to perform ‘Shradh’ of his daughter as he has no money for the ritual.

Paswan, a gardener with less than Rs 5000 monthly income, said that he was a broke after meeting expenses of treatment to his daughter for the past five years. “I managed to do her last rites with the help of money contributed by villagers. Now I have no option but to beg for performing Shradh of my daughter,” he said.

Four youths had allegedly attacked Chanchal and her sister by throwing acid on them in October 2012 while they were sleeping on the rooftop of their house at Maner in Patna rural district.