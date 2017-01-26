Accused of molestation, Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan resigns

A five-page letter was sent to the Prime Minister’s Office and to Rashtrapati Bhavan by more than 80 employees of the Shillong Raj Bhavan, demanding the immediate removal of V Shanmuganathan, Meghalaya Governor. (IE)

Following Raj Bhawan employees writing to the President, alleging Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan of compromising the dignity of the office he, Shanmuganathan, today, resigned from post he holds. The allegation brought by the staff of the Raj Bhawan were that the Governor has ‘appointed two public relations officers, a cook and a nurse on night duty, all of whom are women’.

Earlier in the day, a section of employees of the Raj Bhavan here has written to the Prime Minister and the President demanding immediate removal of Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan for “seriously compromising” the dignity of the gubernatorial office.

“We expect the hon’ble Prime Minister to take action and remove the incumbent Governor of Meghalaya and restore the dignity of Raj Bhavan,” a letter signed by 98 Raj Bhavan employees said.

A copy of the letter was sent to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Union Home Minister and Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.

“He (Shanmuganathan) has seriously compromised the dignity of the Raj Bhavan and made it a young ladies’ club. It has become a place where young ladies come and go at will on direct orders of the Governor… Many of them have direct access to his bedroom,” they alleged.

The employees claimed that security of the Governor’s house has also been compromised. The 11 point-letter stated the Governor has “appointed two public relations officers, a cook and a nurse on night duty, all of whom are women”. The staff alleged that the Governor “selected only girls” to work for him and shifted the male official private secretary to his secretariat. Attempts to contact the Governor and Raj Bhavan officials for comments were unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies)