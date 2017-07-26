Accident on NH 24 in Delhi: Six killed, 3 injured after two vehicles collide

Accident on NH 24 in Delhi: Six persons were killed and three injured after two vehicles collided on National Highway 24 in the national capital, as per ANI report. (Representative image by Reuters)

Accident on NH 24 in Delhi: Six persons were killed and three injured after two vehicles collided on National Highway-24 in the national capital, as per ANI report. NH 24 connects Delhi with Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday when a dumper jumped off the divider and hit an Innova, as per ANI report. The Innova was carrying a total of nine people. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Five of the injured died on the spot and four others were taken to hospital. One succumbed to injuries later, the report said. According to the report, it was a horrific accident as the sound was so loud that eyewitnesses felt as if a bomb has exploded.



A few months ago, 6 people have been killed and over 30 others injured after a bus rammed into another parked on NH-24 in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district. According to an official, the stationary bus was a private bus while the one that collided with it was a UPSRTC (Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation) bus. Two people among those injured are in a critical condition. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, the official was quoted as saying by IANS.