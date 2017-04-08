ABVP disrupts the first inter-university sports championship for disrespecting national anthem

ABVP disrupted the first inter-university sports championship held between students of Jammu University and the Islamic University of Science and Technology

ABVP(Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) disrupted the first inter-university sports championship held between students of Jammu University and the Islamic University of Science and Technology in the backdrop of disrespecting the National Anthem.

However, officials from Jammu University and the students from Kashmir have denied such allegations.

A photograph showing two Kashmiri students talking to each other while the national anthem was being played, is cited as a reason for disruption. At around 11:30 pm, ABVP activists forcibly entered the Jammu University campus and stormed the playground where the match was being played. While raising slogans ‘Hindustand mein rehna hai toh, Vande Mataram kehna hoga”, they continued with a sit-in protest.

ABVP even played the National anthem in the middle of the football match. “We all stood up as a mark of respect, but they did not allow the match to be held even after that,” said a student from Kashmir who did not want to be named, reported by The Indian Express.

Advising students not to use National Anthem to play politics Jammu University’s Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, Avatar Singh Jasrotia said,”When you behave like this even with those who have been paying respect to the national anthem here, what can you expect from those living in the Valley.”

Later, the ABVP activists also disrupted two matches of volleyball and basketball, played between the students of Jammu university and Kashmir University respectively.

While countering Jasrotia’s statement that the match will be held on Saturday, Abhinav, ABVP leader from Jammu University said that he won’t allow the matches to be held until students from the valley will apologise.