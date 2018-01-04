ABVP creates ruckus in Madhya Pradesh over Bharat Mata aarti at Vidisha’s Saint Mary College

College authorities and the police advised them to organise their aarti at a nearby temple. (ANI)

A ruckus was created at a college in Vidisha after authorities refused permission to hold aarti of Bharat Mata at its premises. As per reports, the members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad had approached the authorities of the Saint Mary College for its permission but their request was rejected, ANI reported. With the ABVP members refusing to budge over its demands, the college authorities had to call the police. Refusing the permission, the college authorities and the police advised them to organise their aarti at a nearby temple. However soon the situation went out of control and ABVP and police personnel clashed with each other, Nai Dunia said.

Meanwhile, all major student organisations and union representatives, apart from ABVP on Wednesday decided to form a ‘United Front’ on a number issues, which include conducting student union polls through ballot paper and setting up an independent election commission to conduct the elections. A resolution was passed at conference organised by the NSUI in the national capital. Discussions were held on a number of topics, including electoral reform, setting up of a students’ right act, lowering the age of contesting elections and starting unemployment allowance.

Last year in November, tension prevailed at Arts college in Osmania University campus after the ABVP members tried to organise a public meeting by inviting a spiritual leader Brahmashri Patriji to hold a mass meditation programme. It was later stopped after Dalit , left and others students union raised their voice against the meeting. Defending itself, the ABVP had said it had prior permission from the principal. However, when the matter reached his office, the prinicipal maintained that no such permission was given, Indian Express said.

Angry with this, ABVP members then went on to break furniture at the institution. Gopal Reddy, Sub-registrar of the University told media persons that no such permission was given and neither ABVP approached them . The police later detained at least nine students in the matter, based on principal’s complaint. Ashok, CI, OU police station while confirming the information on detention had said that the probe was on in the matter, it added.