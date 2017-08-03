  3. Abu Dujana would have been alive, if he had surrendered: Indian Army

The Indian Army today said that had top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant Abu Dujana "surrendered" then he would have been alive today.

Updated: August 3, 2017 6:31 PM
The Indian Army today said that had top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant Abu Dujana “surrendered” then he would have been alive today. The army also said they don’t want any civilian casualty to happen in the Valley, according to CNN News 18. “If Dujana had surrendered we wouldn’t have killed him,” the Army said, as per the news channel. The LeT commander was killed on Tuesday by security forces in an encounter in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. He was a Pakistani national, wanted in connection with several terror attacks.

