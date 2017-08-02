Abu Dujana killed: Death of Lashkar commander marks major counter-terrorism success for India; all we know so far

Dujana is reportedly the 115th terrorist killed by security forces in the Valley this year. His aide Arif Lahiri was the 116th terrorist. (Source: IE)

Abu Dijana, Lashkar-e-Taiba chief commander in Kashmir, was one of the two militants killed in an encounter in Pulwama district on Tuesday morning. His killing is being seen as a major success for Indian forces’ counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Dujana is reportedly the 115th terrorist killed by security forces in the Valley this year. His aide Arif Lahiri was the 116th terrorist.

Home Harkipora: For Dujana, Harkipora was home for five years. Four weeks before his killing, a poem on Jihadist chat groups hailing Dujana read: “on the day of judgment, your face will shine like the moon, and the roads will be paved with a carpet of eyelids”, according to The Indian Express. Dujana had recently joined breakaway Hizbul commander Zakir Musa, aslo known as Zakir Bhat, to set al Qaeda’s Jammu and Kashmir unit.

Who was Dujana: According to Praveen Swamy of The Indian Express, Dujana’s identity is yet to be conclusively established by the police. It is believed that he was a Karachi resident. He arrived in the Lashkar’s south Kashmir heartlands in 2014. The Assembly elections that year had seen a record turnout, bringing the PDP-BJP alliance to power.

After the killing of Abu Qasim in 2015, Dujana, who was a close associate, was nominated as the top commander of Lashkar. Following the death of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani last year, Dujana had emerged as the point of contact for young jihadists and came on the radar of intelligence and police.

Dujana Killed while on a secret visit to ‘wife’ Rukayyah Dar: According to Times of India, Dujana ran out of luck on Tuesday. He was killed after security forces received an intelligence tip-off that the Lashkar commander was to visit one Rukayyah Dar, alleged to be his wife, in Pulwama. Dujana had dodged security forces several times in past.

Major counter-terrorism success: The killing of Dujana is being seen as a major counter terrorism success of Indian forces in Kashmir. It is also in line with Indian government’s tough stand against terrorism in the valley. Indian forces have gone all out against terrorists with intelligence-based operations, even when faced with local resistance.

Civilian killed in protests, Kashmir shutdown: A civilian, who was injured in protests following Dujana killing in Pulwama on Tuesday, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. The civilian identified as Akeel Ahmad Bhat had received pellet wounds in the abdomen during clashes with the security forces in Hakripora. Dar was the second civilian to have died since Tuesday, after Firdous Ahmad, who was killed during cross firing between terrorists and the security forces.

PTI reported today that restrictions were imposed in several parts of Srinagar after both factions of the Hurriyat Conference, led by Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik asked people to observe a shutdown against the killing of Firdous Ahmad yesterday.

Normal life across the Valley has been hit with most shops, fuel stations and other business establishments remaining closed. Public transport was also off the roads at most places though private cars, according to police.