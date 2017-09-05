Abu Dhabi-Kochi Air India flight with 102 passengers veers off from runway at Kochi airport

A mishap was today averted when Abu Dhabi-Kochi Air India flight with 102 passengers veered off from the runway while taxiing at Kochi airport. (ANI image)

A mishap was today averted when Abu Dhabi-Kochi Air India flight with 102 passengers veered off from the runway while taxiing at Kochi airport. The incident occurred at 2.39 am today, according to ANI report. It has been learnt that the aircraft veered off from taxiway while approaching parking bay. All passengers were evacuated safely and no injuries have been reported, according to ANI. This comes after over 200 passengers of an Air India flight set for take-off to San Francisco had an unexpected occupant, a rodent that delayed the service by more than nine hours on August 28.

Newly appointed Air India chief Rajiv Bansal has sent out a stern message against employees’ lapses, saying the airline will “act on those who fail to act” in ensuring on-time flights, PTI reported on August 3. Taking over the reins of the disinvestment-bound national carrier less than two weeks ago, Bansal has initiated steps to cut down costs at various levels along with focus on bettering on-time performance (OTP), increasing passenger yields and improving customer satisfaction. The airline, which operates nearly 400 flights everyday, has been facing flak for delays. “We will affirmatively act to improve our performance and we will act on those who don’t act,” Bansal told PTI in an interview.

The chairman and managing director of the airline stressed that whatever action is required will be taken with respect to ground handling, crew, in-flight, engineering checking and food supplies, among other aspects. “We are working on that actively to ensure there are no delays. I will act on those who fail to act,” he said, adding that the message has been conveyed to those down the line. Air India has some “very good time slots”, but if the flights do not operate on time, then the value of the slot is lost, Bansal said.