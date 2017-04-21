Abu Dhabi ISIS case: Delhi court to issue order on plea by accused

The court issued a notice to the NIA seeking a reply by April 10. (PTI)

The Patiala House Court on Friday is likely to issue the order on the application filed by the two accused pleading guilty in the Abu Dhabi ISIS case. Earlier on March 29, two out of the three accused involved in the Abu Dhabi ISIS case moved an application of guilty in a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court.

The court issued a notice to the NIA seeking a reply by April 10. The two accused, Sheikh Azhar ul-Islam and Mohd. Farhan Sheikh said they were remorseful for the acts committed by them, adding that they wanted to do something productive for the society and rehabilitate themselves.

According to reports, they said they were pleading guilty without being under any pressure, threat, coercion or undue influence. They were arrested on January 29 after their arrival from Abu Dhabi on January 28. Charges have been framed against Sheikh Azhar ul-Islam, Adnan Hassan and Mohammed Farhan Shaikh for offences punishable under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of the UA (P) Act 1967.

Investigations had established that the accused, in connivance with other known and unknown associates had hatched a criminal conspiracy to propagate ideology, recruit persons, raise funds and facilitate the travel of such recruited persons to Syria to join the ISIS and further its activities.