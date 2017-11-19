About 125-130 terrorists killed in Kashmir Valley this year: Army

Lieutenant General J S Sandhu said that the CRPF, Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a joint operation yesterday. (ANI)

A day after as many as six terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in north Kashmir’s Hajin area, Army today said that about 125-130 terrorists have been killed in the Valley, resulting in a big change in the on-ground situation. Speaking to media persons, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps Lieutenant General J S Sandhu said, “What we find this year is that we have killed approximately 125-130 terrorists in the hinterland of Kashmir Valley. This has resulted in a remarkable change in the situation”.

He further said that about 190 terrorists were killed in 2017 till date and out of them, 80 are local terrorists and 110 foreigners. “Out of these 110, 66 terrorists were killed near the LoC while infiltrating”, he added. Talking about Saturday’s encounter, he said that the security forces had launched several operations in Hajin. “We had launched several operations in Hajin and mid-September onwards we were practically launching search ops on a daily basis, had inducted special forces into the area,” he said.

Lieutenant General J S Sandhu further said that the CRPF, Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a joint operation yesterday based on specific information received after which six terrorists, all of whom were foreigners were killed. “Based on specific information, a joint operation was launched by CRPF, Army, J&K Police in which six terrorists were eliminated, all were foreign terrorists. Commend all agencies who worked to ensure the success of the operation”.

Earlier on Saturday, security forces eliminated six foreign terrorists including the nephew of Lashkar-e-Toiba chief Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, in north Kashmir’s Hajin area.

Since last few days, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Rashtriya Rifles had launched a number of “cordon and search” operations in Hajin and nearby villages after receiving inputs on the movement of foreign militants in the area.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and 13 Rashtriya Rifles cordoned off Chandergeer village, which is 5 km from Hajin town. As security forces started entered the village, the terrorists fired at them from a house. A commando was killed in the gunbattle before security forces eliminated six terrorists. It was later learnt that these terrorists had gathered in the house for a meeting.