Abhay Deol takes on racism on Facebook; Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, nobody spared

Abhay Deol starts with John Abraham and the Garnier facewash ads and goes up taking on celebrities like, Ileana D’Souza, Vidya Balan, Shahid Kapoor, Siddhart Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and even Shahrukh Khan. (Bollywood Hungama)

Actor Abhay Deol, in a series of Facebook posts, brutally took on the inherent racism in the Indian society. Deol, shared pictures of Bollywood celebrities endorsing fairness creams and took on them, one by one, using the art of sarcasm to its fullest to his co-workers from the Hindi film industry. He starts with John Abraham and the Garnier facewash ads and goes up taking on celebrities like, Ileana D’Souza, Vidya Balan, Shahid Kapoor, Siddhart Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and even Shahrukh Khan. He ends his series of Facebook post with a message for the Indian citizens, which reads: ” There’s a lot more of these campaigns that are blatantly, and sometimes subtly, selling you the idea that whiter skin is better than darker skin. No one at the top of their game in any field is going to tell you that it is demeaning, false, and racist. You have to see that for yourself. You have to stop buying into the idea that a particular shade is better than others. Unfortunately if you look at matrimonial ads you will see how entrenched in our psyche this belief is. We even use the word ‘dusk’ to describe the colour of someones skin! While an individual may not be able to change this attitude in his/her community, he/she can at least start with the family.”

The topic of racism has become prominent again in the country, following the attacks on Nigerian students in Greater Noida. Earlier last month, following the death of a 17 year old due to alleged drug overdose, a mob accused the Africanm students of cannibalism and took their anger on them by brutally beating them up. Meanwhile, the government officials had denied any allegations of hate or racist crimes in India. One of the former BJP MPs, Tarun Vijay had told reporters that India could not be racist, since we lived with South Indians. Ram Subramanian of “Voice of Ram” fame, meanwhile, had released a video asking all fairness creams such as Fair & Lovely etc to move out of the country and to stop spreading the idea of white skin supremacy.