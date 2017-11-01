Abdul Qavi Desnavi: Books, poems to biography; here’s all you want to know about this Urdu poet featured in Google doodle today

On Wednesday, Google paid tribute to literary critic and Urdu author Abdul Qavi Desnavion his 87th birthday through its doodle. (Source: Google)

On Wednesday, Google paid tribute to literary critic and Urdu author Abdul Qavi Desnavion his 87th birthday through its doodle. Born in Bihar’s Desna village in 1930, Desnavi is known for playing a powerful role in the evolution of Urdu literature in India. In his career that spans over five decades, Desnavi authored a vast number of Urdu texts, including fiction, biographies, poetry, and anthologies. He passed away on July 7, 2011. Desnavi was born into the family of Muslim scholar Syed Sulaiman Nadvi and retired as the head of the Urdu department in Bhopal’s Saifia Post Graduate college in 1990. His disciples include Javed Akhtar and Iqbal Masood, according to The Indian Express. After taking his primary education from Arrah town of Bihar state, Desnavi completed his Graduation and Post Graduation in First from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai. He then joined the Urdu department in Saifia Post Graduate College in February 1961. He later became a Professor and head of the Urdu department of Saifia College.

Here is a list of Abdul Qavi Desnavi books:

1. Allama Iqbal Bhopal Mein, publisher, Dept. of Urdu Saifia College, Bhopal. (1967)

2. Bhopal Aur Ghalib, publisher, Dept. of Urdu Saifia College, Bhopal. (1969)

3. Nuskha-E-Bhopal Aur Nuskha-A-Bhopal Sani, publisher, Dept. of Urdu Saifia College, Bhopal. (1970)

4. Motala—E—Khotoot—E—Ghalib (1975) (Edition 2nd). (1979)

5.Iqbal Uneesween Sadi Mein, publisher, Naseem Book Depot. (1977)

6. Iqbal Aur Dilli, Publisher Nai Awaz Jamia Nagar New Delhi. (1978)

7. Iqbal Aur Darul Iqbal Bhopal, publisher, Naseem Book Depot. (1983)

8. Iqbaliat Ki Talash, Makataba Jamia. (1984)

9. Iqbaliat Ki Talash, publisher, Globe Publishers, Urdu Bazar Lahore, Pakistan. (1985)

10. Abul Kalam Azad Urdu, Publisher Sahitya Akademi. (1987)

11. Maulana Abul Kalam Mohiuddin Ahmad Azad Dehlavi. (1988)

12. Talash—E—Azad, publisher, Maharashtra Urdu Academy.

13. Hayat Abul Kalam Azad (2000), Publisher, Modern Publishing House New Delhi.

Apart from this, Desnavi’s prominent works included ‘Sat Tahriren,’ ‘Motala-E-Khotoot Ghalib,’ ‘Talash-E-Azad,’ and his magnum opus, the biographical ‘Hayat-e-Abul Kalam Azad,’ which celebrated the life of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.