Abdul Basit, Khurshid Kasuri mobbed by media personnel

Ruckus prevailed briefly at the end of a conference here as several members of the media mobbed Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and former foreign minister Khurshid Kasuri, forcing the envoy to make a hasty exit. Kasuri was in Delhi to attend the conference on ‘Improving Indo-Pak Relations’ at the India International Centre that was also attended by senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani.

During the event, some reporters asked questions to Kasuri and Basit on the raging issue of death sentence awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court. But both of them declined to answer.

As soon as the event got over, reporters and camerapersons first mobbed Basit to get his response on the sentence, which has been condemned by India.

The High Commissioner then sought to make a quick exit but was chased by reporters on the stairscase and in the IIC lawns until he sped away in his car.

Kasuri sought to exit through a different route but was pursued by the media men who asked questions for nearly 10-15 minutes, including on issues of consulate access being sought by India.

The former Pakistan Foreign Minister was then escorted away by the organisers.