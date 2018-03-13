‘Abducted’ by Uber driver, Delhi woman jumps out of moving car to save self; accused held

Delhi woman molested by driver in the Uber cab on her way back home (Source: IE)

In yet another harassment case involving Uber, a 28-year-old woman passenger was allegedly locked inside the car by its driver and had to jump out of the moving car to save herself. As per a report by The Indian Express, the incident occured on March 9 and the driver was nabbed on the same day by the police after the woman lodged a complaint at Mahendra Park police station. The woman has alleged that she was sexually harrassed and threatened, police said.

The victim, who works for a multi-national company, had booked an Uber cab from Rohini to Faridabad. The woman got suspicious of the driver as soon as she got inside the cab since the photo of the driver didn’t match with the one that appeared on her mobile while booking the cab. Her suspicion grew stronger when the driver took a secluded route. As per the complaint filed by the woman, the driver kept staring at the woman through the rear-view mirror.

Acknowledging the threat, the woman asked the cab driver to stop but the accused instead locked the car centrally. In fear for her safety, the girl tried calling up her friend, but the driver raised the volume of the music so that woman couldn’t alert her friend. Fortunately, the woman got success in opening the lock at a turn when the car slowed down. Taking the opportunity, she jumped out of the car to save herself.

DCP (North-West) Aslam Khan told The Indian Express that the cab driver has been booked on the charges of abduction and a case has been registered against him under IPC sections 365, 354-A, 342 and 506. The police caught the driver in an inebriated condition from Sonipat. The police also found that the accused identified as Sanjeev alias Sanju wasn’t the owner of the car and wasn’t registered by Uber as well. The car was owned by a person named Amit, who employed Sanjeev to drive the car which getting authentication from Uber.

Reacting to the incident, Uber expressed regret saying the company will take strict action against Amit for violating the terms of the agreement that Uber signs with its driver-partners.