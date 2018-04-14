Abandoned bag triggers bomb scare at Kolkata airport

The CISF personnel found some clothes in the bag once they opened it after checking. (Reuters)

An abandoned bag at the departure area of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBIA) here triggered a bomb scare today, police said.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials at the airport informed the Central Industrial Security force (CISF) and they found noting suspicious after checking the bag, the police said.

The CISF personnel found some clothes in the bag once they opened it after checking, a police officer said, adding that the bag was found near gate number four at the departure

area.