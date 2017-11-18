Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy joins Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi

Rahul Roy joined Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party is developing a knack for including popular faces in the party. Kirron Kher is already a well-known party face, Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari has been elevated to the post of party’s Delhi unit chief while another popular actor Ravi Kishan also joined BJP earlier this year. Taking the procedure ahead, Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy joined the party on Saturday morning in New Delhi. Roy who has stayed away from the big screen for a while now joined BJP in the presence of senior party leader Vijay Goel.

The former Bigg Boss winner looked delighted with the development and called it a significant day for himself. Rahul said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are taking the country forward and the progress is remarkable. “Significant day for me today. The way Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji have been taking the country forward, also in changing the view how the world looks at India now, is remarkable,” Rahul Roy said after joining the party.

Rahul made his Bollywood debut at the age of 22 with the 1990 blockbuster Aashiqui, a Mahesh Bhatt production as the lead actor with newcomer Anu Agarwal. The film broke many box-office records of that time, making Rahul Roy a household name. He later appeared opposite Karishma Kapoor in Sudhakar Bokade’s romantic film Sapne Sajan Ke in 1992.

Rahul Roy after joining BJP. (Source: ANI)

He was later honoured with life membership of the International Film And Television Club of Asian Academy of Film & Television. However, after a few flop films and shelved projects, Rahul totally disappeared from the scene. In 2006, he won the first season of the game show Bigg Boss – the Indian version of Celebrity Big Brother. After staying away from the limelight for sometime, Rahul ventured into movie production. His company, Rahul Roy Productions, released its first movie, entitled Elaan, on 25 November 2011 in Bihar. The film starred Roy and Rituparna Sen as the main leads.