Aarushi murder case: High Court to hear afresh appeals of Rajesh, Nupur Talwar

The Allahabad High Court today said it would hear afresh the appeals filed by Rajesh and Nupur Talwar challenging their conviction in the murder of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj, seven months after reserving its judgement in the matter. A division bench comprising Justices Bala Krishna Narayana and Arvind Kumar Mishra said it would hear the matter again due to “contradictions” in some submissions made by the CBI in the sensational murder case and fixed August 31 for resuming the hearing. The court had on January 11 last reserved its judgement on the appeals filed by the Noida-based dentist couple who were awarded life imprisonment by a special CBI court at Ghaziabad on November 26, 2013.

The court today also asked the CBI to produce at the next hearing records pertaining to investigation of the internet router inside Talwars’ residence which was said to be on when the murders were committed. Aarushi was found dead inside her room, with her throat slit open, in May, 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially pointed towards Hemraj, who had gone missing, but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later. As the Uttar Pradesh police drew flak over shoddy investigation in the case which was making national headlines, the then Chief Minister Mayawati handed over the probe to the CBI.