AAP’s woman volunteer slaps Sanjay Singh, accuses him of neglecting corruption within the party

A woman Aam Admi Party worker on Sunday slapped senior party leader Sanjay Singh who allegedly did not allow her to raise the issue of corruption despite several attempts. The woman, identified as Simran Bedi, a party volunteer from Rajouri Garden Assembly constituency, said she slapped Singh as the party did not allow her to raise the important issues despite several attempts. The incident happened while Singh was reportedly campaigning for the party in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden for bypoll election. “I slapped Sanjay Singh as all my attempts to raise the issue of alleged corruption in the party went unheard. I tried meeting the top brass including Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh, but no one was willing to listen to me,” the woman said accepting to slap Sanjay Singh. News agency PTI reported that Bedi was aspiring to contest the MCD polls. AAP’s Delhi unit convener Dilip Pandey condemned the incident and said, “The incident was shameful and we condemn it strongly. No amount of verbal or physical assault shall stop AAP’s road to victory in Rajouri Garden bypoll”.

“We have not received any written complaint from Sanjay Singh yet. We are inquiring into the matter,” a police officer said. The Rajouri Garden seat fell vacant after AAP leader Jarnail Singh quit to contest the Lambi seat in Punjab against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal. AAP has fielded transport trader Harjeet Singh, who was a part of the 2012 Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption movement, to fight against BJP and Congress candidates in the bypoll. The decision to field was taken by the the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), which is the AAP’s top decision making body headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. A Delhi University graduate, Singh runs a transport business and had worked in the corporate sector for several years.