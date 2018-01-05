AAP’s Rajya Sabha nominee Sushil Gupta sends defamation notice to 2 BJP leaders, Kapil Mishra

Aam Admi Party (AAP)’s Rajya Sabha nominee and Delhi-based businessman Sushil Gupta on Thursday sent defamation notices to three leaders who accused him of paying the party for the nomination.

Aam Admi Party (AAP)’s Rajya Sabha nominee and Delhi-based businessman Sushil Gupta on Thursday sent defamation notices to three leaders who accused him of paying the party for the nomination. The notices were sent to rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra, BJP MP Parvesh Verma and BJP leader Harish Khurana. The notice said that the language used by the three, in the media and on social media, has caused “disgrace, humiliation, ridicule and contempt” to Gupta. “The addressee have maliciously defamed my client (Gupta) in writing and have also committed the offence punishable under IPC Section 500 and are also liable to pay damages/compensation… which presently quantified to the tune of Rs 5 crore,” the notice read.

The Aam Aadmi Party had sought to explain the choice of businessman Sushil Gupta as one of its Rajya Sabha candidates in terms of realpolitik, saying that his induction may aid the party’s expansion plans in Haryana. The party reached out to its volunteers through social media, with its Delhi convenor Gopal Rai making efforts to justify the choices which have led to resentment within the leadership as well as the AAP rank and file.

Rai rubbished charges of wheeling and dealing behind the nominations, saying such allegations, aimed at cutting short Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s political career, routinely surface as part of “game plans” hatched by his rivals. He said Sushil Gupta, a billionaire businessman who runs a chain of private and charitable schools and hospitals in Delhi and Haryana, was picked due to “practical reasons” and N D Gupta for his expertise on the economy.

“We had formed government in Delhi with a dream of eliminating corruption, establishing Swaraj. But the Centre is not letting us work. They are being able to do this as Delhi is not a full state. “The party needs a full state for bringing about the changes it desires. We tried that in Punjab. But Congress and BJP did not let us do that. The party feels that it can form government in Haryana. We have chosen him keeping our mission Haryana in mind,” Rai said.

The presence of Ashutosh, who was among the Rajya Sabha hopefuls, is being seen as a message to the workers and volunteers that there was no bad blood between them and that the party remains united. However, the two Guptas, who briefly dropped in at the AAP office as well, went to file the nominations separately in their own vehicles, accompanied by their family members. The last date to file nominations for the three Rajya Sabha seats is January 5.