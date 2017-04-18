‘AAP’s plea in HC to use VVPAT machines, acceptance of defeat’

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari said that the AAP has admitted its “defeat” in the municipal elections by filling a petition in the court for “deferment” of polls. (Reuters)

Aam Aadmi Party has “accepted defeat” in the upcoming MCD polls by moving a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the Election Commission to use VVPAT machines attached to EVMs, BJP said here today. Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari said that the AAP has admitted its “defeat” in the municipal elections by filling a petition in the court for “deferment” of polls. “Seeking vote by paper ballot is just an alibi and the actual purpose is to get the polls deferred,” he said. The petition filed today by Mohammad Tahir Hussain, who is the AAP candidate in MCD elections, sought an urgent hearing from a bench of the High Court in view of the recent alleged incidents of EVM manipulation in various states.

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also demanded withdrawal of allegedly tampered EVMs brought from Rajasthan for MCD polls and said only VVPAT equipped voting machines should be used. Voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) is a method of providing feedback to voters using a ballot less voting system. The elections for 272 wards of the three municipal corporations are due on April 23.