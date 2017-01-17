AAP’s Majitha candidate Himmat Singh Shergill declares assets worth Rs 4.54 cr

Amritsar MP Capt Amarinder Singh. (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra)

AAP candidate Himmat Singh Shergill, who is pitted against SAD heavyweight Bikram Singh Majithia from Majitha Assembly seat, has assets worth Rs 4.54 crore. Political green horn Shergill (37) drives a car worth Rs three lakh as per its current value which otherwise has a showroom price of Rs seven lakh. As per his affidavit filed before the returning officer, Shergill has immovable assets of Rs 4.54 crore, including a residential property in an upscale sector in Chandigarh. Besides, he has liabilities to the tune of Rs 9.72 lakh.

BJP’s cabinet minister Anil Joshi has a huge property near Dalhousie at Dharkala which he purchased after becoming minister in the Parkash Singh Badal cabinet. Joshi, who is again trying his luck from Amritsar North constituency, has declared movable assets worth Rs 1.26 crore and that of his spouse at Rs 50 lakh.

His immovable assets are worth Rs 1.32 crore including agriculture land on Punjab border and a house in Amritsar, taking his total assets to Rs 2.58 crore. As per his affidavit, he has purchased 13 acres of land registered in six title deeds at Haratikka Sohar in Dharkalan district at a cost of Rs 2,91,5000.

The land was shown as agriculture land registered in six different title deeds with first deed registered on October 8, 2013 and sixth deed on April 24, 2016.The place where Joshi has purchased land is presently considered prime land for hotel and resort industry. He also has residential property at a posh locality in Amritsar, which he purchased after becoming cabinet minister. The current value of the property stated by Joshi is Rs 6,50,0000.

Joshi has non-agriculture property at village Thathi in Tarn Taran district. He also has property in Govindpuri Nagarpalika and Tehsil Jagadhari which were purchased in 1991 Their value has been stated to be Rs 28000 and Rs 35000. Joshi has stated that three court proceedings are still pending against him before judicial magistrate Amritsar since 2013 under various sections of IPC. All sections of IPC are related to criminal defamation, criminal intimidation and to damage property of third person.