AAP’s Dilip Pandey writes to BJP boss Amit Shah: Your manifesto a lie; lost morality to contest

A day after the BJP released its manifesto for the MCD polls, the AAP wrote to Amit Shah, its national chief, saying the document is “a bouquet of lies and a case of betrayal” to the people of Delhi. Listing out the “failures” of the BJP-led MCDs, AAP’s Delhi unit convenor Dilip Pandey said the saffron party has “lost all morality” to contest the civic body polls.

The letter, laced with acerbic vocabulary, says the MCD is a “blot” on the face of good governance and pro-people politics. “Your manifesto is only a bouquet of lies and a case of betrayal to the citizens of Delhi. All the promises that you have made now, should have been fulfilled a long time ago in the past 10 years – but your truancy knows no limits and you lie with alacrity,” Pandey said in the letter.

The BJP has promised to provide meals for Rs 10, besides pledging no new municipal tax in the manifesto with an eye to win the MCD polls for the third consecutive time.

The AAP leader said the BJP has been in power for 10 years in the MCD and does not have a “single” developmental work to list against its name. “When the CAG finds 501 irregularities and evidence of mass bungling in MCD funds and when the Supreme Court, High Court of Delhi and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) slam the BJP-run MCD then how can you possibly even face the citizens of Delhi? How can you even think of contesting in these elections? “You have lost all moral authority to contest these elections,” he said.