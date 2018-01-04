AAP’s CA Rajya Sabha candidate ND Gupta breaks silence! Here’s what he said on allegations against Arvind Kejriwal

Gupta, one of the three AAP nominees, has said that all the allegations against Kejriwal are false.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha nominee Narayan Dass Gupta has broken his silence on the allegations made against party chief Arvind Kejriwal. Gupta, one of the three AAP nominees, has said that all the allegations against Kejriwal are false. A chartered accountant by profession, Gupta said he has been part of Kejriwal’s party for long. Speaking to ABP news, ND Gupta said that he is a “party man”, adding, that he was always involved with party politics. He added that his nomination has been announced by the party. On being asked about bribery and ticket selling allegations, Gupta added that “such things” should not be given importance. “It’s factually wrong..No need to get into this controversy,” he said.

Gupta also revealed his plans after becoming a Rajya Sabha member. He told ABP news that India is the youngest country of the world and he would like to focus on the everyday issues of the youth.

A controversy erupted after AAP announced three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi on Wenesday. The elections for Rajya Sabha are scheduled for January 16. The three candidates are Sanjay Singh (AAP politician), Sushil Gupta (businessman and politician) and ND Gupta (CA and economist). While Sanjay is a seasoned politician, Sushil is also known in political circles as someone who contested Delhi Assembly elections on a Congress ticket. However, people were not quite aware about credentials of ND Gupta. ND Gupta is a former President, ICAI. As per information shared by AAP, he is first ever Indian to be elected on the Board of International Federation of Accountants, USA (a federation of 164 regulatory accounting bodies of 116 countries). He is an alumnus of prestigious educational institutions.

Soon after the names were announced, Kumar Vishwas, a senior AAP leader angling for Rajya Sabha took a jibe against Kejriwal. He questioned the naming of Sushil Gupta, a businessman and former Congress leader by profession, for AAP’s Rajya Sabha seat. On Thursday, Vishwas took to Twiter and said, “The voice of this video was, is and will remain on top for me, despite the cost I had to pay recently. I will never compromise on any stand in this video, even if more sacrifices are needed in future, because it’s not just me, it’s We, The Nation!(sic).