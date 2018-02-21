AAP vs Delhi Chief Secretary: Stuck ad or welfare issues? Uncertainty prevails over real reason behind midnight meet between Arvind Kejriwal and Anshu Prakash

AAP vs Delhi Chief Secretary: The real reason behind Arvind Kejriwal and Anshu Prakash meet

Yesterday, the nation saw an ugly tussle between the Delhi government and bureaucrats after Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged that he faced an assault from leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party during a meeting at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party came up with a counter allegation saying that the Delhi Chief Secretary refused to answer any questions saying that he was answerable only to the LG and also hurled a racist slur against AAP leaders.

However, the reason behind the meeting that has brought the Delhi government and the bureaucracy to a deadlock is still unclear. Going by the AAP’s version, the meeting was called to convey concerns on Fair Price Shops, while bureaucrats claim that the motive behind the meeting was to discuss a “blocked ad” marking AAP’s three years in power. Prakash claims that he was called to the Kejriwal’s residence to help resolve the issue of difficulty in releasing certain TV ad relating to completion of three years of current government in Delhi.

It is worth mentioning here that the ad made to celebrate three years of AAP government which features Kejriwal was not cleared earlier this month. As per a report by The Indian Express, in the ad, Kejriwal enlists the government’s achievements. As per the report, the meeting, which was chaired by Kejriwal, started at 8.30 pm on Monday (February 19) and saw the CM asking why the ad was stuck.

The AAP, however, denies all such allegations claiming that the meeting was called to address the problems of – faulty machines, poor network connectivity and problems in fingerprint recognition for Aadhaar authentication that are leading to problems for people in acquiring ration. No side has yet taken a step back from their stand and is unlikely to do so as well.

The Delhi Chief Secretary has now taken the matter to the LG and the Home Minister. Reacting on the development, Home Minister Rajnath Singh termed the whole incident as unfortunate.