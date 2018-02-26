AAP vs Delhi Chief Secretary: After assault row, Arvind Kejriwal government may soon live-stream all official meetings

AAP vs Delhi Chief Secretary: Arvind Kejriwal government may soon live-stream all official meetings

A week after the controversy over the alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary by MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party surfaced, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal-led government is now learnt to have decided to live stream all official meetings on the party’s website from now onwards. If true, the decision can be seen as a major effort to bring transparency in the system as the cabinet meetings presided over by the Chief Minister will also be webcast. However, this will need an amendment which can probably be brought in the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly.

TV reports suggest that the party will also intensify its efforts to deal with a bureaucratic delay to ensure a rapid pace of development in Delhi. It is also being reported that notifications regarding crucial files will also be released on the party’s official website.

Meanwhile, a crucial meeting of bureaucrats was held on Monday (February 26) at the Delhi Secretariat. The step comes after the AAP legislators called the officials for talks to resolve the ongoing tussle. Lately, the officials association has expressed their disappointment with the AAP legislators openly. They also conveyed their grievances to the Centre.

On the other hand, AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Aushotosh are scheduled to meet Delhi police commissioner this afternoon. They are expected to hand over the video evidence of the incident in which the party’s leader Imran Tahir and Ashish Khetan were allegedly manhandled by the officials at the Delhi Secretariat.

The alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by the AAP legislators on February 19 had set the bureaucracy in the national capital on a collision course. The matter is sub-judice. Investigating the matter, the police found that all the CCTV cameras in Kejriwal’s residence were running 40 minutes behind time and only 14 out of 21 cameras were recording. This had raised many questions on the AAP.