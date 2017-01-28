AAP trying to eat ‘laddu’ bigger than its own size: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh (ANI)

The AAP is trying to eat a ‘laddu’ which is bigger than its own size, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday, questioning its capabilities in running its government in the national capital.

“Those who cannot run one government, how can they think of running another one? They are trying to eat a laddu, which is bigger than their size. And I do not have to tell you what happens to those who try to eat a laddu which is bigger than their size,” he said at an election rally in South Goa’s Cuncolim assembly constituency, 45 km from here.

“AAP, I believe has become a khas aadmi party. In Delhi, they are running a government. You are all intellectuals and well educated, you find out how they are running the government. Delhi is not even a full-fledged state and they still cannot govern it. And they are in Goa to experiment. Do they believe that Goa is a laboratory?” he asked.