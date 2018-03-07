AAP terms Delhi metro phase 4 financially unviable day after Centre blames Arvind Kejriwal govt of sitting on project

It has said that it will send its views to DMRC and the Centre. Delhi government’s remarks came a day after the central government said it had decided to go ahead with the Delhi Metro Phase IV proposal.

The tussle between the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the AAP government in Delhi over Delhi Metro Phase IV has taken a new twist. Now, the Arvind Kejriwal government has termed the Delhi Metro Phase IV proposal as “financially unviable” and noted that the loss it will incur will linger for two decades. It has said that it will send its views to DMRC and the Centre. Delhi government’s remarks came a day after the central government said it had decided to go ahead with the Delhi Metro Phase IV proposal. Union Housing and Urban affairs minister Hardip Puri said the project has been pending for the last three years and blamed the Delhi government of sitting on the project.

Discussing the project, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia said that the proposal for Phase IV of the Metro has certain routes that are not financially viable. He also claimed that if the project is implemented, Metro fares will see an exorbitant increase. Sisodia said that the city government has been conducting a study to make it more practical. Sisodia, however, said that Metro is needed for the city and for the future of the city and its people but underlined that it needs to remain accessible to the people.

Puri had categorically said that since Delhi government was not willing to approve or provide the fund for the project, the Centre is looking to options. DMRC authority has so far not commented on the matter. Last year, Puri had claimed that the delay had pushed the cost of Metro Phase IV upward by Rs 12,000 crore.

Details about Delhi metro phase 4

Notably, Delhi Metro Phase IV was touted to cover 103-km and will have six corridors. The project will have 72 new stations and will likely to cost 50,000 crore. The funding for the mega project was stated to be equally provided by the central government and the state government. The proposed corridors are Mukundpur-Maujpur (12.54 km), Rithala – Narela (21.73 km), Tughlakabad Aerocity (20.20 km), Inderlok Indraprastha (12.58 km), Lajpat Nagar Saket G-Block (7.96 km) and Janakpuri (west) – RK Ashram (28.92 km).