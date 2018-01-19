AAP takes surprise call, says will contest Karnataka Assembly Polls 2018

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, AAP has announced that it will contest the poll – the rivalry there is already intense and this is expected to add to the volatility in the political mix.

Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has finally forayed into Karnataka’s political turf. Ahead of the state Assembly elections, the party has announced that it will contest the poll – the rivalry there is already intense and this is expected to add to the volatility in the political mix. According to Hindustan Times, the party has announced on Thursday that it will contest the May-scheduled Karnataka assembly elections and provide the state’s electorate a ‘better alternative’.

“People are tired of choosing between the devil and the deep sea and we come with the promise of better governance,” AAP general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Pankaj Gupta was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. Gupta said that the surveys had shown that the mood of the people was conducive for the party’s electoral debut in the southern state. “We have decided to contest the polls but on how many seats it is yet to be decided,” Gupta added.

On December 21, AAP’s observer for Karnataka and party’s political action committee member Sanjay Singh had visited Bengaluru and discussed with the state team about the possibility of contesting the elections. He had a discussion with the team and saw the ground realities for AAP in Karnataka. AAP may not have a popular face in the state but it has decided to invite all like-minded people to join the party.

Karnataka has mainly seen a three-way poll contest between the Congress, Janata Dal (Secular) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party had unsuccessfully contested in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and failed to get a single seat from Karnataka. However, the Aam Aadmi Party feels that the common man needs a change in the government. Assembly elections in Karnataka will be held around April-May this year. The Congress had won 123 seats in the 225 seats whereas former Prime Minister Deve Gowda’s Janta Dal-Secular and the BJP had won 40 seats each in Vidhan Sabha polls held in 2013. However, the Karnataka elections are a big challenge for BJP as it is one of the few states still out of the party’s clutches. Apart from AAP, Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also announced their foray into the Karnataka political battleground.