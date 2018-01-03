AAP Rajya Sabha candidates row: Yogendra Yadav blasts Arvind Kejriwal, says he is ashamed

Yadav took to Twitter and criticised Kejriwal and said that he is speechless and ashamed. (IE)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced the names of three candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. Following the announcement founder of Swaraj India party and former AAP founder Yogendra Yadav reacted to the unveiling of the list of candidates. Yadav took to Twitter and criticised Kejriwal and said that he is speechless and ashamed. “I used to say, whatever his other faults @ArvindKejriwal cannot be bought. Defended him against Kapil Mishra’s allegations. Now I don’t know what to say. Speechless, ashamed and numb,” he said. The candidates are senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, Narayan Das Gupta and Sushil Gupta. The names were announced by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, whose relationship with the party has been under considerable strain, said that he was “rewarded” for his honesty. “I have been ‘rewarded’ today for speaking the truth. Arvind once told me smiling, ‘Sir, we will hit you but you won’t let you die’. I congratulate him and accept my martyrdom,” he said.

पिछले तीन साल में मैंने ना जाने कितने लोगों को कहा कि अरविंद केजरीवाल में और जो भी दोष हों, कोई उसे ख़रीद नहीं सकता। इसीलिए कपिल मिश्रा के आरोप को मैंने ख़ारिज किया। आज समझ नहीं पा रहा हूँ कि क्या कहूँ? हैरान हूँ, स्तब्ध हूँ, शर्मसार भी। http://t.co/KIhc8P56Ka — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) January 3, 2018

Saying that it was difficult “survive” in the party while disagreeing with Kejriwal, Vishwas claimed he has been “martyred.” “I know that without your (Kejriwal’s) consent, nothing happens in our group and it is difficult to survive here while disagreeing with you. I have been ‘martyred’, but I request you not mutilate this martyr’s body now,” he said.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel earlier on Wednesday came out in support of Kumar Vishwas as Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate for Rajya Sabha. Taking to Twitter Patel said that if anybody has potential to silence the “fake” leaders in parliament, it is only Vishwas. The ruling party in Delhi seems to be split over Rajya Sabha nominations, with some AAP leaders suggesting that outsiders should be nominated to the Upper House, a leader.

The last day for filing of nominations is January 5. Elections for three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi is set to be held on January 16. The party, which has a huge majority in the Delhi Assembly, is likely to win all the three seats.