AAP Rajya Sabha candidates list out: Arvind Kejriwal picks Sushil Gupta, ND Gupta and Sanjay Singh

Rajya Sabha elections 2018: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come out with the list of three candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. Because of AAP’s thumping majority in Delhi assembly, all three candidates are certain to be elected to the Upper House of Parliament. The candidates are senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, Narayan Das Gupta and Sushil Gupta. The names were announced by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Two of these candidates are outsiders, while one Sushil Gupta had even contested against AAAP in a previous election.

Earlier, speculations were rife over the names of the three Aam Aadmi Party candidates to be sent to the Rajya Sabha. The Political Affairs Committee of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party met on Wednesday (January 3) to decide on which three members they will choose to fill the vacant Rajya Sabha seats. Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia convened the meeting of political affairs committee made the formal announcement thereafter. Not to forget that the road to the selection process for the party hasn’t been rosier with Kumar Vishwas’ supporters staging a protest to choose him and many big names rejecting AAP’s offer to become the party’s Rajya Sabha seat candidate.