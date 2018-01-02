AAP Rajya Sabha candidates: Hardik Patel wants this Aam Aadmi Party leader to go to Upper House

Elections for three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi is set to be held on January 16. (PTI)

Patidar leader Hardik Patel has today come out in support of Kumar Vishwas as Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate for Rajya Sabha. Taking to Twitter Patel said that if anybody has potential to silence the “fake” leaders in parliament, it is only Vishwas. The ruling party in Delhi seems to be split over Rajya Sabha nominations, with some AAP leaders suggesting that outsiders should be nominated to the Upper House, a leader.

Elections for three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi is set to be held on January 16. The party, which has a huge majority in the Delhi Assembly, is likely to win all the three seats. Some leaders in the party have stressed on sending people from fields of economics, law and social work to Rajya Sabha. They felt that the move will also help the party to deal with the internal conflict over berths in Upper House.

The party had also approached ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan in this connection, but the declined. There were some reports that the party also spoke to former Chief Justice of India TS Thakur who also did accept the offer. A number of leaders in the party consider it as a tactic to counter Vishwas, a strong contender for a berth in Upper House.

His nomination seems to be highly unlikely given his uneasy equation with some senior AAP leaders, a party leader said. However, if other party leaders are given preference him, the rift within the party may increase. A section of the party is also in favour of sending senior leaders to Rajya Sabha.

Recently, some supporters of Vishwas had assembled in the party office saying that those leaders who were part of the anti-corruption movement must be sent to the Upper House. Names of Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh are doing the rounds in the party circles for the Rajya Sabha seat.

According to another AAP leader, some leaders who are in the decision-making body of the party are in the race themselves. It is Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia who will decide on the matter. The last date to file nominations for the three Upper House seats is January 5.