‘Will kill you but won’t let you become martyr’ – Why Arvind Kejriwal said this to Kumar Vishwas with a smile

AAP leader and renowned poet Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday took no time to attack Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Aam Aadmi Party announced its Rajya Sabha nominees. Kumar Vishwas alleged that he has been punished for speaking the truth. Vishwas, who was angling for an RS slot, said that it is difficult to survive in the Aam Aadmi Party if one disagrees with Kejriwal. Also, disgruntled Vishwas made a big revelation. “Kejriwal with a smiling face told me in front of 22 people in AAP National Executive that he (Kejriwal) will kill me but won’t let me become a martyr,” Vishwas told media. The AAP leader’s comments came as the party today nominated Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N D Gupta as its Rajya Sabha nominees.

While Singh has been associated with the party since its inception, Sushil Gupta is a Delhi-based businessman and ND Gupta a chartered accountant.

“In the last one and half years, I spoke the truth whether it is Arvind Kejriwal’s decisions or issues like surgical strike, irregularities in ticket distribution, softness towards extremists in Punjab, JNU incident among others, for which I have been rewarded in the form of punishment for speaking the truth,” Vishwas told reporters.

“I think that it is a moral victory of a true revolutionary, poet and friend,” Vishwas told reporters here.

Taking a dig at Kejriwal for nominating N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta to Raya Sabha, Vishwas said that he wanted to congratulate AAP volunteers that their voice has been heard in choosing the “great revolutionaries”.

Elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi would be held on January 16. The AAP, which enjoys a brute majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, is set to win all three seats. The last date to file nominations for the three Rajya Sabha seats is January 5.