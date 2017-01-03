AAP promises creation of 50,000 jobs if voted to power in Goa. (Reuters)

Seeking to make an impact in the upcoming Goa Assembly election, AAP has promised creation of 50,000 jobs in the next five years through entrepreneurial development and supporting existing and new industries if it is voted to power in the coastal State.

“An AAP Government will create 50,000 jobs in five years through entrepreneurial development and supporting existing and new industries which are conducive to local youth like hospitality, infotech, food processing, farming, bio- pharmaceutical and entertainment sectors,” according to the AAP Goa Youth manifesto released in run up to the polls.

The AAP has also assured that single window clearances along with tax holidays will be provided to companies looking to set up eco-friendly facilities in Goa.

“Special incentives will be offered for hiring local workforce and necessary skill building and infrastructure would be provided on a war footing.”

The Delhi-based fledgling outfit, gearing up to fight its first Assembly election in Goa, has promised to set up two start-up incubation centres with Rs 2 crore of annual funding.

“Aam Aadmi Rojgar Yojana for loans up to Rs 50 lakh with simple application process would be introduced for self employment,” the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has said.

The party has promised high quality education and infrastructure in Government schools, state-wide reading campaigns and teacher outstation training programmes.

“Estate managers would be hired to maintain school premises. Teachers will be freed from non-academic activities such as surveys, election duties and others.”

The outfit has promised to set up Goa’s first universities for sports, agriculture and skills development.