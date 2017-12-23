AAP on lookout for fresh faces ‘working at grassroots’ to contest for three Rajya Sabha seats

The party is looking for “economists and chartered accountants who were known nationally”.

On Friday, the Election Commission announced that elections for the three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi would take place on January 16. As per the report by The Indian Express, a source from the Aam Aadmi Party has said that the party is focusing on “individuals working at the grassroots” as potential candidates. Earlier this week, the party insisted that it is looking for faces outside the organisation. The lookout for the nomination outside its existing leaders has been in works for a long time. The source has confirmed that the party is looking for “economists and chartered accountants who were known nationally”. The reason for such a move by the party is said to focus on issues such as GST and demonetisation and to counter “BJP’s brand of economics”. “However, we still have not found people who are willing to go up against the Bharatiya Janata Party government in such a polarised political atmosphere,” the source said.

The party has changed its outlook towards the opposition and is looking at the “grassroot-level workers”. “We are looking at ground level activists and workers who have impacted and brought real change to the downtrodden,” the source said. The lookout by the party’s representative comes for the Rajya Sabha seats comes when there are multiple senior leaders who could potentially be nominated. But a senior party leader said, “The problem with nominating one and not the other can lead to more tension within the party.”

On December 19, AAP appointed its senior leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia as in-charge of its Punjab unit.

The notification for the elections will be issued on December 29. The last date to file the nominations is January 5, 2018. The scrutiny of the nominations is kept for the next day and candidates can withdraw their names by January 8. Elections will take place on January 16 between 9 am and 4 pm.The counting of votes will be done the same day. The term of the three members from Delhi — Karan Singh, Janardan Dwivedi, and Parvez Hashmi — is due to end on January 27, 2018.

Meanwhile, AAP is gearing up to contest assembly elections in Karnataka. AAP’s observer for Karnataka and party’s political action committee member Sanjay Singh today visited Bengaluru and discussed with the state team about the possibility to contest the elections. “Today Sanjay Singh had a discussion with the team and saw the ground realities”, AAP’s state convener and central core committee member Prithvi Reddy told PTI in Bengaluru.