AAP office bungalow allotment cancelled by Delhi LG, after featuring in Shunglu report

AAP office allotment in a bungalow has been cancelled by Delhi LG.(Reuters)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday cancelled the allotment of 206 Rouse Avenue for the Aam Aadmi Party office. This decision has come after the Shunglu panel had raised questions about the allotment in its report. It was reported that no time frame had been given to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party but the allotment has been cancelled by the Lieutenant Governor. Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party had alleged being political targets and said that the move was politically motivated against the AAP. Earlier, the Shunglu committee report had released 404 files in public domain, alleging Delhi government’s “gross misuse of power”. Earlier last year, former LG of Delhi, Najeeb Jung had organised a 3-member committee to examine the irregularities in the decisions made by the Delhi government.

The AAP government meanwhile had dismissed all allegations and said that it was the very first time that any report had been mad public where the government did not get a say. The Kejriwal government had termed the committee unconstitutional and accused it of illegally holding important government files for 6 months. Among certain irregularities stated in the report, was the allotment of the 206 Rouse Avenue to the Aam Aadmi Party. Rouse Avenue. also known as the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. A decision regarding allotment of land to political parties for construction of offices was circulated in 2015. The Shunglu report on the same reads, “The Cabinet feels that there is an elected Government in National Capital Territory of Delhi and it has the prerogative to frame its own guidelines to allot land, to the political parties having their representation in Delhi Legislative Assembly”. The cabinet received a fully furnished accommodation, whereas it had not spoken of any such demands.

Also watch:

Among other irregularities, the appointment of Soumya Jain was another hit topic. Soumya Jain was an architect and the daughter of Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendra Jain. The report on her appointment says that she had asserted her expertise to Mohalla clinics despite having no experience on the subject matter. If rules are to be followed, then no appointment can be made in such a circumstance, but she had received an appointment letter, albeit without any proof of who issued the letter.