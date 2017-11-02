AAP national council meet today, Kumar Vishwas not given slot to speak

Aam Admi Party (AAP) will have its National Council Meeting today. It has been learnt that Kumar Vishwas was not given slot for speaking, according to Indian Express report. The party is focusing on Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. (IE image)

Aam Admi Party (AAP) will have its National Council Meeting today. It has been learnt that Kumar Vishwas was not given slot for speaking, according to Indian Express report. The party is focusing on Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Assembly and urban local body elections will be held in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh respectively these two states this year. Another talking point will be confrontation between AAP Convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Vishwas. This year, for the first time since its inception in November 2012, founder-member Vishwas claimed that his name was not in the list of speakers.

Notably, it was in this meeting in 2015 that Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan were removed from AAP’s national executive. The duo were expelled for “anti-party activities” after they questioned Kejriwal’s style of working. The expelled leaders had then alleged that they were heckled and booed in the national council meeting.

According to the AAP constitution, the National Council (NC) will elect district-, state-, national-level coordinators from across the country, with a term of three years. A party source said, “This is the annual meeting of the National Council. It is important since it will decide the direction in which the party will move forward nationally.” Significantly, the NC, which has over 350 members, elects the party’s highest executive decision-making body, the National Executive (NE), which in turn elects the highest political decision-making body, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC). Last year, during the NC meeting in April, members were elected into the NE from Punjab – a state that the party was looking to focus on with elections round the corner.

Vishwas has been at odds with the party ever since he questioned the leadership over a string of defeats, especially after poor performance in Punjab and Goa, the Rajouri Garden by-poll and the drubbing in the civic body election. AAP’s Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, considered close to Kejriwal, had then accused Vishwas of being an “agent of the RSS”. Vishwas had taken strong offence to the remark and sought action against Khan.