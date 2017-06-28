AAP MLAs thrash 2 men outside Delhi assembly for throwing paper missile at Satyendar Jain; Speaker orders 1-month jail

Both men were demanding the arrest of Health Minister Satyendra Jain. (ANI)

Two men created a ruckus outside the Delhi Assembly today, threw a paper missile and levelled corruption charges against Health Minister Satyendar Jain. As per ANI, Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel ordered one month jail for two men.

The men were seating in a visitors gallery of the Assembly when they threw paper missiles in th Assembly and raised slogans. Soon the security men took them away from the spot even as AAP MLAs demanded tough action against them for violating the sanctity of the House. As per the agency report, while the two men were being whisked away, some AAPs caught hold and thrashed them, a PTI report said. Later, one of the due, who were allegedly assaulted by some AAP MLAs, was taken inside a medical ambulance.

In a note that was found later, the two claimed that they were AAP workers but took this step as they were disappointed with Arvind Kejriwal-led party, the agency report said.

The CBI had interrogated Satyendar Jain on June 1 in connection with money laundering, an Indian Express report said. The minister is allegedy accused of being involved in a money laundering case of Rs 4.63 crore, when he was a public servant during 2015-16, through Akinchan Developers Private Limited, Prayas Info Solutions Private Limited and Managalyatan Projects Private Limited, the agency said.

A CBI team on June 19, had reached Satyendar Jain’s residence in the national capital and sought clarifications from him in the money laundering case. It had earlier registered a preliminary enquiry against the minister in connection with allegations of money laundering.

Recently, former water resources minister and party leader Kapil Mishra had also alleged that he saw Jain giving Rs 2 crore to party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “I saw with my own eyes Satyendar Jain giving Rs 2 crore in cash to Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. When I asked Kejriwal, he said such things happen in politics and it will be revealed later,” Mishra was quoted as telling reporters.