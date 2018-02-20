AAP MLAs hit me in front of Kejriwal: Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday alleged that he was hit by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and another party MLA, who he can identify, in front of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at CM’s residence on Monday night.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) denied the allegation, saying the Chief Secretary was making false accusation at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a police complaint filed on Tuesday, Prakash said: "Amanatullah Khan, MLA, and the person/ MLA on my left side, whom I can identify, without any provocation from my side, starting hitting and assaulting me and hit several blows with fists on my head and temple." Prakash further said that his "spectacles fell on the ground" and he was in a "state of shock". "With difficulty I was able to leave the room and get into my official car and leave CM residence," the Chief Secretary said in the complaint. "None of the persons present in the room made any effort to save me."

Prakash was called for a meeting around midnight on Monday at the Chief Minister’s residence where Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 MLAs were present, according to the complaint. Prakash said the meeting was on “difficulty in release of certain TV advertisements relating to completion of three years of current government of Delhi”. The Chief Secretary said he was taken to a room and one of the MLAs closed the door. He was seated on a three-seater sofa between Khan and another MLA, whom he could identify.

“The MLAs started shouting at me and abused me while blaming me and the bureaucracy for not doing enough for the publicity of the government,” the complaint said. Prakash said that he was attacked after this without any provocation. Meanwhile, the AAP said that the meeting at Kejriwal’s residence was on the “faulty implementation” of Aadhaar that “deprived about 2.5 lakh families of ration”.